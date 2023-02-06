Five young Cowra musicians have been selected as members of the Overture Youth Orchestra.
Auditions for the orchestra were received from all across rural and regional NSW, showcasing the talent and passion for music that lies outside of major metropolitan areas.
The orchestra was established in 2021 for the purpose of performing at the Overture Gala Concert in Parkes.
Cowra's Kate Chambers (trumpet), Kayla Hall (clarinet), Zoe Morrison (clarinet), Toby Morrison (Alto saxaphone) and Joshua Morrison (trumpet) all won places in the orchestra which aims to provide performance opportunities to higher-level young musicians in geographically disadvantaged communities, and provide them with networking opportunities and performance practice.
Rehearsals will occur across the region throughout the year, on a monthly basis.
Members will also be given opportunities to upskill music leadership skills such as conducting and teaching the younger members of the orchestra.
The orchestra is run by community volunteers, with the support of UpStage Australia.
The team includes Jessica Westcott, Producer; Eliza Noakes, Orchestra Coordinator; and Alison Williams, Director.
The Orchestra Advisory Committee includes Cowra's Kayla Hall, Orange's Naomi Wright, and Pam Parkins.
"UpStage is committed to eliminating geographical disadvantage for young musicians, and the Overture Youth Orchestra serves as a platform to showcase the exceptional talent found in rural and regional areas." says Jessica Westcott,
"We are excited to bring together some of the most talented young musicians from these regions and provide them with opportunities to showcase their abilities and grow as musicians."
The successful applicants for the Overture Youth Orchestra are: Alex Baines of Orange, 16, Flute/Piccolo; Adele Bishop of Orange, 14, Dubbo; Elke Bishop of Dubbo, 16, Violin; Noah Bowen of Dubbo, 15, Violin; Kate Chambers of Cowra, 12, Trumpet; Flora Gahmig of Parkes,15, Violin; Lila Gibbon of Kelso, 15, French Horn; Satya Gibbon of Kelso, 12, Trumpet; Kayla Hall of Cowra, 18, clarinet; Charlotte Johnstone of Parkes, 13, Violin; Carmel Kelly of Trundle, 13, Viola; Reuben Kelly of Trundle, 15, Cello; Joshua Morrison of Cowra, 12, Trumpet; Zoe Morrison of Cowra, 10, Clarinet; Toby Morrison of Cowra, 13, Alto Saxophone; Alexis Pfeiffer of Dubbo, 16, Violin; Miranda Pfeiffer of Dubbo, 13, Violin; Loki Ramsay of Parkes, 20, Tenor Trombone; Amelia Regnier of Parkes, 19, Trumpet; Joseph Tanswell of Parkes, 17, Piano; Anabelle Van Wyk of Orange,15, Alto and tenor saxophone, violin, piano; Ruby Williams of Dubbo, 10, Violin; Isabel Wong of Dubbo, 15, Violin; Phoebe Wong of Dubbo, 11, Clarinet; Naomi Wright of Orange, 17, trumpet.
The orchestra will be conducted by Alison Williams of Dubbo, who has decades of experience conducting and teaching young musicians.
In addition to regular performances, the Overture Youth Orchestra is also committed to providing its members with opportunities to learn from experienced musicians and conductors from around the country.
Through these opportunities, members will be able to gain valuable insights and skills that will help them grow as musicians and performers.
We look forward to bringing the OYO to towns around the Central West in showcase and exhibition performances, as well as community events such as carols in the park.
The orchestra is accepting donations to support the visiting conductors and mentors that will help provide a positive and valuable experience for all students.
For more information on how to donate, please contact Jessica Westcott at jessica@upstageaustralia.com.au.
For more information about the Overture Youth Orchestra, please visit our website at www.upstageaustralia.com.au/orchestra
