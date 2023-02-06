The successful applicants for the Overture Youth Orchestra are: Alex Baines of Orange, 16, Flute/Piccolo; Adele Bishop of Orange, 14, Dubbo; Elke Bishop of Dubbo, 16, Violin; Noah Bowen of Dubbo, 15, Violin; Kate Chambers of Cowra, 12, Trumpet; Flora Gahmig of Parkes,15, Violin; Lila Gibbon of Kelso, 15, French Horn; Satya Gibbon of Kelso, 12, Trumpet; Kayla Hall of Cowra, 18, clarinet; Charlotte Johnstone of Parkes, 13, Violin; Carmel Kelly of Trundle, 13, Viola; Reuben Kelly of Trundle, 15, Cello; Joshua Morrison of Cowra, 12, Trumpet; Zoe Morrison of Cowra, 10, Clarinet; Toby Morrison of Cowra, 13, Alto Saxophone; Alexis Pfeiffer of Dubbo, 16, Violin; Miranda Pfeiffer of Dubbo, 13, Violin; Loki Ramsay of Parkes, 20, Tenor Trombone; Amelia Regnier of Parkes, 19, Trumpet; Joseph Tanswell of Parkes, 17, Piano; Anabelle Van Wyk of Orange,15, Alto and tenor saxophone, violin, piano; Ruby Williams of Dubbo, 10, Violin; Isabel Wong of Dubbo, 15, Violin; Phoebe Wong of Dubbo, 11, Clarinet; Naomi Wright of Orange, 17, trumpet.

