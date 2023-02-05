Cowra's Sarah Wood has been selected to represent Zone 6 in the final of The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman of the Year competition.
Ms Wood will represent the zone along with Jo Balcombe of Canowindra and Maree Pobje of Dubbo.
Ms Wood thanked the judges for the opportunity to represent the region.
"This is an opportunity I could never have wished for," Ms Wood said.
"It is something I am going to use to the best of my ability and really showcase what Cowra and my agricultural region has to offer and make sure I bring that ag show back to life in Cowra."
Ms Balcombe gave "a massive thank you" to all her support crew from Canowindra at the announcement of the Zone 6 representatives in Orange Saturday, February 4.
"A big thank you to Meg Austin, my coordinator, she has been my absolute rock. She's been great in this competition," Ms Balcombe said.
"And a massive thanks to all the girls, you have been great representatives," she said.
Ms Pobje said she was "so proud to be representing Dubbo Show Society".
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
