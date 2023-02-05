Orange and Parkes teams compete for Zone title at Cowra

It was a great day for bowls at the Cowra Bowling Club on Wednesday, February 1 and we had 20 bowlers enjoying the sunshine, minus the oppressive heat.
Saturday, February 4
We witnessed some very good, close matches today and a couple not so close. The event was the Zone 4 Senior Triples, with 4 local Cowra teams and 10 teams from Canowindra, Grenfell, Forbes, Molong, Parkes, Orange, Bathurst and Nyngan.
We also had 10 bowlers front up for a social game.
Sunday, February 5
For those of us that were there we saw some great games of bowls today in the semi-finals & final of the Zone 4 Senior Triples.
Our local team of John Pickard, Mick Beath and John Probert bowled well in their semi-final, but were no match for the Orange City team.
The eventual winners were a very good team from Parkes Bowling and Social Club that narrowly defeated another very good team from Orange City Bowling Club, congratulations to both teams and I must commend all the bowlers involved across the weekend for their exemplary conduct during the tournament.
We also had another 10 bowlers for our Sunday morning bowls.
Upcoming Events
Business House Bowls will commence this Thursday, February 9.
Our Men's B Grade Pairs will commence on February 18 and Men's A Grade Pairs will commence on March 4.
We will again have the pleasure of hosting the Zone 4 Fours this coming weekend February11 and 12, so if you would like to see some good local and district bowlers in action come along and watch for a while.
