A love of learning Advertising Feature

Stannies offers a full range of subjects and extensive co-curricular opportunities for all students. Picture Supplied

As a fully comprehensive boys secondary school, St Stanislaus' College Bathurst (Stannies) currently welcomes 680 students with a diverse range of academic abilities by providing an engaging learning environment where students are encouraged, supported, challenged and expected to achieve their best within the Vincentian tradition. Stannies offers a full range of subjects and extensive co-curricular opportunities, some of which include an extensive agricultural program, cricket, rugby, soccer, chess, debating, public speaking, school musicals, bands, visual arts club, and media team.

Boarding provides life experience and teaches expectations in a safe and caring environment. Their 95 boarders enjoy the benefits of a rich college heritage and a diverse cultural and academic life. Head of Boarding, Mr Dan Bradford, leads a strong focus on pastoral care and a comprehensive support system for all students, including counselling support through a registered psychologist and senior student leadership to support new and younger students.

Above all, Stannies values the wellbeing of each student. Picture Supplied

Stannies offers full-time, weekly, and five or four nights boarding with student accommodation varying from single cubicle bed spaces for Years 7 to 9, to single rooms for Years 10 to 12. Stannies understands that boarding cannot be the same as living at home, as it is communal living. The aim is to instill life values like friendship, honesty and respect in themselves and others.

Teachers and boarding staff supervise evening study with seminar rooms for collaborative learning in the junior year groups. Each year group has a Houseparent to care for each of the boys in their day-to-day life and communicates regularly with home. There are three registered nurses on staff, providing qualified medical support daily.and the catering team provides a four-week, rotating menu to satisfy a growing boy's appetite.

At Stannies, they strive to embody the principles of St Vincent de Paul- humility, honour, compassion, faith, service and leadership. Students celebrate weekly Mass in either the College Chapel or join the local Bathurst community at the Cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint John. Boarders are encouraged to become involved in the St Vincent de Paul Society, and other broader social justice and community programs.

