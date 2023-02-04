Cashless gaming is coming and will be embraced if it's implemented properly according to Manager of the Cowra Bowling and Golf Clubs, Marc Eisenhauer.
The NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet, is pushing for cashless gaming following the release of a Crime Commission Report last October from which the number one recommendation was for cashless gaming.
"I'm not against cashless but am against it being forced on Clubs," Mr Eisenhauer said
"There needs to be proper studies so it can be implemented responsibly and Clubs are in the best position to enforce it.
"This is something that needs to be orchestrated in consultation with the industry. If it is done properly it will be embraced by Clubs.
"If mandatory cashless gambling does come through, it is a threat to our business.
"We have recently amalgamated with the Golf Club and I am worried what effect the mandated model currently being proposed by the government will have on this club, as we could see profits drop by 20 - 30 percent.
"It could mean we would struggle to support that Club and other clubs such as Junior Rugby League with $10,000 sponsorship, Netball $4,000, AFL $5,000 as well as school sports sponsorship.
"We are not for profit and all these things rely on gaming revenue which does do a lot of good in the community - I make no apology for that.
"Recently Clubs NSW has enacted a Code of Conduct to which we adhere," he said.
ClubsNSW released the code recently, promising a raft of reforms, including a ban on suspected criminals.
It includes welfare checks on poker machine players every three hours and measures to ban problem gamblers from venues.
Staff would also be trained to identify key problem gambling indicators, while every club would have a responsible gambling officer.
ClubsNSW says under its code, patrons seeking credit for gambling, borrowing money from other patrons or stealing money to gamble would be offered counselling and automatically barred from gaming rooms.
Family members will be able to request an exclusion for loved-ones who they believe are experiencing gambling harm, with an expert gambling counsellor to determine whether a ban is appropriate.
Suspected money launderers will also be banned for life.
Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, said, "The Premier has made clear he wants to see NSW move to cashless gaming.
"As the policy roadmap is worked through, I am listening to the concerns of constituents and will continue to do so.
"It is important to get the balance right, to ensure we address the concerns outlined in the Crime Commission report while ensuring our pubs and clubs can continue to serve our communities." She said.
The Cowra Bowling and Young Services Clubs are both ranked just outside the top 100 in the state based on revenue from poker machines according to data from Liquor and Gaming NSW.
The Cowra Bowling Club is ranked 102nd and the Young Services Club 108th.
The Club rankings were based on figures recently released for the first six months of 2022.
The same figures showed that pub and club goers in the Cowra area lost just over $4.3 million to poker machines in six months.
Reporting for the six months to June 2022 showed people living within the Cowra region, which includes both Weddin and Upper Lachlan local government areas, put over $3.38 million through 193 machines at six clubs.
In the same period $989,335 was put into 39 machines at six pub venues.
Pubs in Forbes showed even greater profits from machines with $2.1million from 44 machines at five venues.
Hilltops pubs grouped with Temora showed machine profits nearing $1.2 million from 42 machines at five venues and Parkes grouped with Narromine recorded profits of above $1.9 from 60 machines at nine venues.
In Club reporting Hilltops grouped with Yass Valley showed the greatest machine profit of $5.8 million from 257 machines at 11 venues, followed by Parkes with $3.4 profit from 184 machines at 9 venues.
In terms of state ranking for pubs in the region from machine revenue, the top four were the Criterion Hotel at Young ranked 744th from its 13 machines, the Australian Hotel Young 758th from its 20 machines while the Railway Hotel at Cowra ranked 786th from its six machines and Australian Hotel Cowra ranked 907th from 10 machines.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
