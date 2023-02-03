Despite missing six regular faces from last season Cowra Eagles coach Col Kilby is confident the Eagles still have the manpower to be a force in 2023.
Kilby has identified a core group of players he believes will ensure the Cowra side remains one of the competition's benchmarks despite losing the services of the Cummins brothers Bill and Tom, front rower Gabe Brown and Fijian centre Billy Koilagi, Hayden Cummings and possibly Tim Berry.
"It's going to be a bit of the test for the start of the season while we work out who we've got and who can fill those positions but everyone's started training with the right attitude and commitment," Kilby said.
"Hopefully we can develop some players in to those positions."
The losses will see the Eagles start the season with a new look scrum with Tom Cummins and Gabe Brown both packing down in the front row last season.
Berry, who has captained the side in recent years, is also a doubtful starter.
The loss of his leadership will leave a big hole to fill while in the backline Bill Cummins has been instrumental in directing the Cowra attack over the past two seasons.
The Eagles finished the 2022 regular season as minor premiers but faulted in the semi finals losing 21-20 to Bathurst Bulldogs before bowing out of the competition after suffering a 21-15 loss to Orange Emus.
Bathurst Bulldogs went on to lift the Blowes Cup trophy defeating Orange Emus 15-13 in the decider.
While disappointed with how the season ended Kilby believes the Eagles can still be a force with the right "player management".
The Eagles couldn't have started 2022 more impressively and ended the season as deserved minor premiers before everything turned pear shaped.
Their season started with five straight wins before their first loss. They then put together a string of six more wins..
After then losing their second game of the season the Eagles finished off the regular season with two more wins before a semi final series they'd rather forget.
"Leading into the back end of the season we had a large portion of the squad carrying injuries, player management will be a key (this year) and we're developing a larger group of players we can select from, so we can try to rest players," Kilby said of his plans for 2023.
"We maybe need to be not so focused on the early season games where we can develop players into the squad to give us a bit more depth at the back end of the season.
"We then just need to follow and execute our game plans which will also have to evolve as the season goes on.
"When we get to the end games we'll have to approach some of those games with a few different ideas so we're a bit less predictable," he said.
Kilby has identified Damien Michaels, Cooper and Joe Sullivan, Noah Ryan, Blake Tidswell and Jeremy Montgomery as key to the Eagles launching a genuine attempt at lifting the 2023 Blowes Cup trophy.
Damien Michaels
"He's a very gifted and committed athlete," Kilby said.
"He's a game breaker who is getting better and better with every game he plays.
"His time with the NSW Country side is only accelerating his development and building him further."
Noah Ryan
"He's had a bit of experience at the top level for a number of seasons now which has helped him develop great game awareness," Kilby said of his fullback.
"He can sniff out a gap or a try and is a very competent kicker, whether it is for a goal or just in general play."
Cooper and Joe Sullivan
"They're super fit talented forwards, the ultimate competitors who never let the opposition rest," Kilby said of the Cowra brothers.
"They'll test any opposition for the full 80 minutes."
Blake Tidswell
"He's a tough, uncompromising skilful player with a huge heart," Kilby said.
"He never lays down and is very experienced."
Jeremey Montgomery
"Not too much needs to be said about his game," Kilby said.
"He gives 100 per cent every time he gets on the field.
"His leadership and experience is key, with the players we've lost he'll have to be leant on a lot.
"The last couple of seasons he's adapted his game and is more focussed on direction and has been able to get more out of other players," Kilby said.
"We've still got a really good core and there are new players I don't know a lot about but over the next few weeks we'll see what they can bring to the club.
"I'm pretty confident there are players there to fill the holes. We've just got to look at them at the (Cowra) Tens and then we'll get a few trials through March to see where we're at.
"I'm confident we'll be highly competitive," Kilby said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.