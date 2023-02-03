Golf Veterans take part in their first points round for 2023

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, 40 of the Cowra Veteran Golfers played their first competition event towards year 2023 annual points score tally.
The Veterans play off their official Golf Link handicap when playing their first points score event for the year.
Recent rain has left the fairways soft and gusty winds limiting the ball travel, resulted in only one player beating their handicap.
In the Veterans Event, played over the holes 10 to 18, there were 10 prize winners. First prize going to the clear winner John Jensen with 20 points.
Runner up was Les Pinkerton, who was the winner in the previous week, had 18 points for the nine holes, along with Col Neilsen also on 18 points, in third place on a count back, ahead of the other prize winners as listed:
20 John Jensen (13).
18 Les Pinkerton (24).
18 Col Neilsen (19).
17 Graeme Clements (21).
17 Elwyn Ward (21).
17 David Gouge (18).
17 Ray Salisbury (16).
16 Gary Dick (32).
16 Phil Millard (25).
16 Lester Black (24)*.
*On a count back from other players.
All the above prize winners will their 18 Hole handicap reduced by three, all other players who competed will have their handicap increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with the competitors playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
From field of 41 competitors, Donny Sproh played an impressive round to score 43 Stableford Points beating his handicap by seven, he was the clear winner ahead Jamie JUDD and Col Neilson both beating their handicap with 37 points with the order of merit decided on a count back of scores.
Congratulations go to the top prize winners:
1st Donny Sproh 43 (Points).
2nd Jamie Judd 37.
3rd Col Neilsen 37.
4th Alfonso Melisi 35.
The prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with, John Jensen 34, Robert Morgan 34, Les Pinkerton, 33, Andrew Buchtmann 33, John Van Huizen 33, Jeffrey Macpherson 33. Graeme Clements 31,Elwyn Ward 31, Ray Salisbury 31.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
16th hole sponsored by Jamie JUDD. Won by Nicky Basson 450cm.
