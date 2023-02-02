Would you like to give your child the opportunity to share their music and perform in public? The Cowra Community Markets have renewed their offer for young people to perform at the monthly markets for free. No experience, nor ability required as long as the heart is in it. There will be an information session at River Park from 5pm to 5:30pm. RSVP by February 2 to Pascale Stendell by calling 0458 698 460 or emailing pascale@itmatters.com.au.