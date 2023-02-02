Performing at Community Markets
Friday, February 3
Would you like to give your child the opportunity to share their music and perform in public? The Cowra Community Markets have renewed their offer for young people to perform at the monthly markets for free. No experience, nor ability required as long as the heart is in it. There will be an information session at River Park from 5pm to 5:30pm. RSVP by February 2 to Pascale Stendell by calling 0458 698 460 or emailing pascale@itmatters.com.au.
Adult Survivors of Child Abuse
Friday, February 3
The Group meets on the first Friday of the month from 12:30 to 2:30pm and is open to survivors of all communities.
Moorbel Markets
February 4
The fist Moorbel Market for 2023 is coming up with lots on offer including homemade baking, jams & sauces, plants and much much more. Come along and enjoy a morning out with a cuppa and cake.
Senior Citizens Festival
February 5
15th Great Annual Seniors Trivia Challenge Sunday 5 February 1.30pm @ Cowra Bowling Club. Bookings at cowracouncil.com.au
Senior Citizens Festival
February 6
Lachlan Valley Railway Open Day Sunday 5 February 10am - 3pm Host: Lachlan Valley Railway.
Cowra Army Cadets
February 6
Open day at the cadet headquarters at the corner of Vaux and Fitzroy Streets from 5.30pm. Contact 0432404911 for catering purposes.
Seniors Week High Tea
February 6
It's that time of year to celebrate Seniors Week. Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre will host a beautiful High Tea with lot's of delicious food. Gold coin donation. Bookings are now open, so call 63401100 to get your spot. More information at cowracouncil.com.au
Seniors Craft Workshop
February 7
10am - 1pm @ Education Centre, Cowra Japanese Garden Host: Canimbla CWA (limit 12). More information at cowracouncil.com.au
Seniors Community Lunch
February 8
Annual Seniors Community Lunch ALL WELCOME 11am - 2pm @ Cowra Bowling Club Host: Cowra/Grenfell Meals on Wheels. More information at cowracouncil.com.au
Seniors Morning tea
February 9
Morning Tea with U3A Thursday 9 February 10.30am @ Cowra Senior Citizens Centre. Bookings at cowracouncil.com.au
Seniors Get Tech Smart @ Cowra Library
February 10
10.30am @ Cowra Library Free morning tea included. Bookings at cowracouncil.com.au
Cowra Free Breast Screen
January 18 to March 3
BreastScreen NSW are coming to Edgell Park and are encouraging women to to have a mammogram. Mammograms with BreastScreen NSW are free and you do not need a doctor's referral. To make a booking call 13 20 50 or visit https://book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au/
Cowra Aboriginal Women's Yarning Circle
February 10
Our BreastScreen van is in town from January 18 to March for women to get their routine mammograms done. Stephanie Keans-Mohr an Aboriginal Engagement Officer will hold a Yarning Circle to encourage our over 40's Indigenous women in our community to engage and be screened. Free refreshments and goodies for all.
Men's Health Van visit
February 11 and 13
The van will be conducting health checks in front of Squire Park on Saturday, February 11 from 9:30am - 12:30pm and Monday, February 13 from 9:30am - 3:30pm
Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets
February 12
The Gooloogong Markets are back for their Valentine's Day Markets on Sunday, February 12 from 9am to 1pm. There will be lots of great goodies, with something for everyone.
Seniors indoor bowls
February 13
5pm @ Masonic Centre Host: Cowra U3A. More information at cowracouncil.com.au
A walk down memory lane
February 15
Pardey Photographic Collection - A Walk Down Memory Lane 10 - 11.30 am @ Nguluway Room (access near Art Gallery) Free morning tea included. Host: Cowra Family History Group. More information at cowracouncil.com.au
Cowra Community Markets
February 18
Head to Sid Kallas Oval for the first Community Markets for 2023. There will be fresh local produce, gifts, Fresh baked goods, timber items, hand made goodies and much more.
Coffee Club - The Dancin' Man
February 22
10am @ Cowra Civic Centre Ticket includes tea/coffee, scones and music. More information at cowracouncil.com.au
Bonsai Workshop
February 26
Cowra Civic Centre 9.30am to 12 noon or 12.30pm to 3pm. More information at cowracouncil.com.au
