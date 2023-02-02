Reflections, which manages the Wyangala Waters holiday park, is investing $1.354 million in country park road upgrades over the next 12 months to help attract more visitors to country NSW.
The road upgrades will take place at Reflections Holiday Parks at Wyangala Waters, Grabine Lakeside, Lake Burrendong, Lake Glenbawn, Copeton Waters, Mookerawa and Lake Keepit, providing resealing and road rehabilitation to a substantial portion of the road networks.
"Reflections Holiday Parks are a key driver of regional tourism in country New South Wales, which benefits small businesses and local jobs, from the local café, to shop owners, to tourism operators," said Minister for Lands and Water, Kevin Anderson.
"Reflections' nine country parks attract around 178,970 visitors and $6.7 million in economic value each year, which is a great example of how Crown Land is utilised to support tourism and economic growth throughout regional New South Wales."
Country parks are incredibly important to local communities as much-loved playgrounds and meeting places, and in helping to grow regional tourism, says Reflections Holiday Parks' CEO, Nick Baker.
"Nine of our 36 holidays parks are located in stunning country areas, attracting visitors to local communities and supporting local businesses and jobs," Mr Baker said.
"We're different to other holiday parks because we reinvest all profit back into Crown Land parks and reserves, including sustaining country parks that may not be profitable in their own right, but which are incredibly important to local communities."
Road upgrades will improve the visitor experience, especially for the increasing number of guests who are investing in larger, heavier caravans, according to Reflections' Regional Manager of Inland Parks, Leith Smith.
"Caravans have changed a lot since our country parks were built several decades ago, and are now longer and heavier with more features, and are also trickier to tow," Mr Smith said.
"Improving park roads will make a big difference to our guests' experience, and will take the stress out of reversing caravans into sites or navigating windy roads and rugged terrain."
Reflections is Australia's only social enterprise holiday park group, reinvesting profits into Crown Land sites throughout NSW for social and environmental good.
Also making news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.