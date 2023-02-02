Cowra Guardian

Road upgrades earmarked for Wyangala holiday park

Updated February 2 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reflections is investing in road upgrades at its parks, including Wyangala and Grabine.

Reflections, which manages the Wyangala Waters holiday park, is investing $1.354 million in country park road upgrades over the next 12 months to help attract more visitors to country NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.