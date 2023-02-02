Cowra Guardian

Cowra Library to host another author - Lisa Ireland to launch her new novel

Updated February 2 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 2:54pm
Author Lisa Ireland will launch her latest book The One and Only Dolly Jamieson at the Cowra Library on February 17.

