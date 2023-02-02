Author Lisa Ireland will launch her latest book The One and Only Dolly Jamieson at the Cowra Library on February 17.
The book is described as a compelling feel-good novel featuring a proud and gutsy heroine with a truly unbreakable spirit.
This free event will be held from 10.30am and is supported by Collins Booksellers.
Please book your place online via Eventbrite.com.au or call the library on 6340 2180.
Local author Kelly Rimmer said "from the glamour of Broadway in the 1960s to the realities of life for the unhoused today, this is a riveting and heartbreaking story of friendship, second chances and hope."
Author Lisa Ireland was inspired to write the novel due to the shocking rise in the number of homeless women over 60 and a chance meeting with a homeless woman one evening.
"One night, while I was waiting outside a grocery store for my husband, I struck up a conversation with a homeless woman about the book she was reading," she said.
"When my husband returned, the woman thanked me for talking to her. She said most people didn't even make eye contact, let alone take the time to chat, and that she appreciated the opportunity to feel normal for a little while."
'Afterwards, I couldn't stop thinking about her words. I tried to imagine what it would be like to go through life feeling invisible . . . I knew that this was a topic I needed to explore further."
After working for many years as a teacher (and a brief stint as a professional organiser - before Marie Kondo made it cool), Lisa Ireland is now a full-time writer.
The One and Only Dolly Jamieson is Lisa's seventh novel, following most recently The Secret Life of Shirley Sullivan.
Lisa lives with her husband in a small town in Gippsland, Victoria. When not writing, she spends her days mentoring aspiring authors, drinking coffee, and playing minion to her incredibly spoiled dog, Lulu.
