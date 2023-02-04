Cowra will be the first town west of the Great Divide to have two dedicated Tresillian Family Care beds co-located in the maternity unit of the new Cowra hospital when it opens.
The beds will be an additional resource adding to services already offered to new parents by the recently renovated Tresillian in Western Family Day Care Centre at Cowra, where services were officially opened by Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, on Wednesday.
The Tresillian in Western Family Day Care Centre is located in a house on the Cowra Hospital site in Ina Street.
It provides services to parents from across the region who are struggling with the challenges of being a new parent and was made possible by a $12.2 million NSW budget allocation to enable a collaboration of the Tresillian and the Gidget Foundation fund.
The outcome has provided new and expecting parents in Cowra and surrounds access to a dedicated, specialised service, without the need to travel large distances to Canberra or Sydney.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke welcomed the improvements to the local Tresillian in Western Family Day Care Centre when she officially opened the services.
"Sometimes we forget that it can be a stressful and overwhelming time caring for a baby. Having these services close to home is key in ensuring parents feel supported in those difficult days when you're adjusting to life with a new baby," Ms Cooke said.
"The significant investment into the new Tresillian Facility will ensure the centre is well equipped to provide education and support to families across the region for generations to come."
Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said this is all about helping families in need and services like Tresillian have such a positive impact on the wider community.
"I know this new centre will be life-changing for families. The new Tresillian centre takes an integrated care approach that includes practical advice from Tresillian Nurses around issues relating to baby, along with the option for counselling," Mrs Taylor said.
The service will be complemented by two Tresillian residential beds in the redevelopment of the Cowra Hospital, which will provide further access to families in the area requiring intensive support for persistent early parenting difficulties.
Tresillian Chief Executive Officer Robert Mills said the accessible service to rural and regional families, with a focus on achieving optimal child health and wellbeing outcomes while building parents' confidence.
"Tresillian is committed to providing more services for families in rural and regional areas, close to home in their local communities," Mr Mills said.
Tresillian is Australia's largest not-for-profit Early Parenting Service offering professional advice, education, and guidance to families with a baby, toddler or preschooler.
Families seeking parenting support can call Tresillian's Parent Help Line on 1300 272 736 Monday to Friday. For more advice, tips and support visit For further information on the Tresillian in Western Family Care Centre at Cowra visit: https://www.tresillian.org.au/locations/tresillian-in-western-cowra/
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
