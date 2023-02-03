HELLO, goodbye and welcome back - the schedule for a new era in Western rugby league has been released and Cowra Magpies president Marc McLeish is happy with how it looks.
He just would have loved to see a home match for Cowra against Bathurst Panthers included in the draw for the Chad Nealon Shield.
The Magpies do meet Panthers this season, in round 7, but don't have a return match scheduled at Sid Kallas.
"But overall I don't think it can be any better for us," McLeish said.
2023 is a case of hello to league tag and reserve grade Western competitions after both Group 10 and Group 11 staged their own separate premierships in 2022.
And it's goodbye to the large amount of byes and lengthy stop-start scenarios those reserve grade and league tag teams endured last year.
Then it's welcome back to not only the second edition of the first grade Peter McDonald Premiership and under 18s Tom Nelson Premiership, but to an early season timeslot for the Group 10 versus Group 11 representative fixtures.
Last year there was no first grade Group 11-Group 11 representative clash, instead just under 18 and league tag games which were held in September at the conclusion of the regular season.
But this year all three games will be played on May 6.
Once again to help ease the pressures of travel there will be crossover games between Group 10 and Group 11 based clubs across a regular 16-week competition.
For the Cowra Magpies those crossover games will be against Nyngan, Parkes and Dubbo Macquarie.
"It's not going to much different to a regular Group 10," a pleased McLeish said.
Western rugby league board member Wayne Boyd said all clubs agreeing to put league tag and reserve grade in, made completing the draw a lot simpler.
"It's a lot better all over I think," Boyd said.
"A lot of people will say it's not a complete competition unless you play everyone once, but little steps. Let's get it on the road, let's get it running and everyone happy, we can push on later down the track if we have to.
"The feedback from the clubs has been very positive, there were a few things come back, only minor things, no clubs were upset about it," Boyd said.
McLeish agreed.
"it's not an easy task to finalise the draw each year. I'm glad I'm not putting it together," he said.
"It's not a traditional home and away draw which would see us at home every second week and things may tweak a little bit between now and the start of the season.
"I don't hold a lot of weight with the first draw that comes out but overall other than having a home game against Panthers I don't think it could be any better for us," McLeish said.
Boyd is hoping that making reserve grade and league tag Western-wide premierships proves to be a success, just as was the case for first grade and under 18s last year.
"I hope it's a step forward, we've got to make sure that those reserve grade sides, sometimes they aren't the best of trainers, fulfil commitments. If it gets to the end of the season and there's a crossover game, that's my only concern," Boyd admitted.
"Let's just get on with it now, I think the clubs are keen," he said.
McLeish too is pleased to see the other grades lining up with first grade for the majority of the draw, particularly League Tag.
"The girls missed out on a lot of footy last year, we don't want that.
"It lulled at the wrong time too, they'd get two or three weeks of momentum and then they'd not be playing.
"Having said that, it had a lot to do with teams pulling out last year as well. The draw probably had them playing a lot more footy than they did but then the late pull outs didn't help.
"The girls are pretty keen again and will go well with a lot more footy to play.
"We've also got lucky with not a lot of travelling, nothing really outside of what we'd do in a Group 10 season. We've done pretty well," McLeish said.
As for the Magpies line-up McLeish said the side "will be very local again".
"We're building okay, we'll have to work hard if we're going to achieve anything but the pre-season training runs have been very positive, numbers are okay and we know there's more coming.
"I think we'll be alright," McLeish said.
The Magpies draw for 2023 is:
Round 1 - April 15 - 16 Sid Kallas Oval vs Nyngan Tigers.
Round 2 - April 22-23 Jack Colley Field vs Parkes Spacemen.
Round 3 - April 29-30 Wade Park vs Orange CYMS.
Round 4 - May 13-14 Sid Kallas Oval vs Mudgee Dragons.
Round 5 - May 20-21 Bye. Minor grades at King George Oval vs Blayney.
Round 6 - May 27-28 Sid Kallas Oval vs Lithgow.
Round 7 - June 3-4 Carrington Park Bathurst vs Panthers.
Round 8 - June 17-18 Sid Kallas Oval vs Orange CYMS. League Tag and Reserve Bye.
Round 9 - June 24-25 Jack Arrow Oval Bathurst vs St Pats.
Round 10 - July 1-2 Sid Kallas Oval vs Dubbo Macquarie.
Round 11 July 8-9 Glen Willow Mudgee vs Mudgee Dragons
Round 12 - July 15-16 Sid Kallas Oval vs Orange Hawks.
Round 13 - July 22-23 Bye. League Tag and Reserves at Sid Kallas vs Blayney.
Round 14 - July 29-30 - Tony Luchettti Sportsground vs Lithgow.
Round 15 - August 5-6 - Sid Kallas Oval vs Bathurst St Pats.
Round 16 - August 12-13 - Wade Park Orange vs Orange Hawks.
Semi finals - Week 1 August 19-2. Week 2 August 26-27. Week 3 - September 2-3. Grand Final - Sunday, September 10.
