Emotional day as first sod turned for new Cowra hospital

Work is set to commence on the new Cowra Hospital following a sod turning ceremony at the site on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, told guests the Cowra Hospital had been a priority since she was first elected.
"Wow its amazing standing here today, I struggle for words, its an emotional day," she said.
"I could see the hospital was something needed from the get go, its been a battle with hard work by a lot of people," she said.
She paid special tribute to Cowra Shire Council Mayor, Bill West, saying she had worked hand in glove with him and he had always led from the front, supported by Council staff including General Manager, Paul Devery, listening to and conveying the needs of community.
"When $70million was announced for the hospital four years ago Bill said to me 'we've only just started'."
She praised Cowra Health Services Manager, Pauline Rowston, for her commitment to the project, even through the pandemic when she said she had seen Pauline and her staff meeting the challenge in a building that was nearing the end of its life.
Ms Cooke added there had been a lot of hard work behind the scenes with groups including the CWA and Local Health Advisory committee, which had helped leverage the additional $40 million allocated to the project to bring something "greater" to the community.
"Tresillian beds (included in the hospital build) are all there because of hard work behind the scenes." she said
Mayor West said the new hospital was an example of, "a great community project, of people working together to get what we need for community."
He thanked Steph for making the hospital the number one project in her electorate and said he was grateful to Mayors across the region for their support.
"It is symbolic to have a sod turned at last to realise the dream of the new hospital.
"I look forward to what will happen on this site.
He said the new hospital would work with other facilities in the town to bring improved health care to the community.
"The district hospital will also take the pressure off the Base Hospital.
"This will be a health facility that will take the community into the future for many years to come." he concluded.
Head of the Local Health Advisory Committee, Don Reid, said he was delighted the project has come to fruition and was looking forward to its opening.
"Thank you to everyone who has been part of the project from Health Infrastructure to community." He said.
Cowra and District Cancer Action Group Chair, Jean Sandberg, said she thought it would be amazing to have the new hospital.
"Its a dream come true. We have been working closely with Annabell (Health Infrastructure) and others, and they have been really listening to the need for a chemotherapy unit and pallative care.
"The current chemotherapy unit was established by the Cancer Action Group and it will continue to provide services through the new facility."
"Today, I am very proud to represent what has been done over all those years."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.