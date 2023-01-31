Cowra Guardian

First novel - a story of love based on real people and the central west

By Newsroom
Updated February 1 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Ned Manning in Balmain, his home since 1980. Picture: Simon Bullard.

Actor, playwright, author and teacher Ned Manning has written a novel set in the 1940s and based on the lives of his visionary parents, his father a progressive Coonabarabran shire president and Ben Chifley protégé who stood for Labor in deeply conservative central west NSW, his mother a socialite and budding artist whose ambitions were crushed by World War II.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.