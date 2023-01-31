Actor, playwright, author and teacher Ned Manning has written a novel set in the 1940s and based on the lives of his visionary parents, his father a progressive Coonabarabran shire president and Ben Chifley protégé who stood for Labor in deeply conservative central west NSW, his mother a socialite and budding artist whose ambitions were crushed by World War II.
Manning has described the book, Painting the Light, as a love letter to his parents.
He will talk about the book during a launch tour event at the Cowra Bowling Club from 2pm on November 17.
'Painting the Light' covers the period from the start of World War II to the early 1950s.
Along with book lovers Manning's talk would be also be great for teachers and senior English students.
A writer, actor and teacher Manning's memoir, Playground Duty, has become required reading for anyone interested in the real world of teaching.
His play for young people, Alice Dreaming (Cambridge University Press), is widely produced in schools and youth theatre groups around Australia.
He has written over 20 plays, including nine for the Bell Shakespeare Company's Actors at Work program and three in collections with 7ON. His plays include Us or Them, Milo, Close to the Bone and Kenny's Coming Home.
His acting credits in film include starring in the cult classic Dead End Drive-In, as well as appearing in Looking for Alibrandi. TV credits include The Shiralee, Bodyline and the recent FX hit, Mr Inbetween.
His theatre credits include performances for STC, Griffin and the Q Theatre.
Painting the Light is his first novel, based on the lives of his parents and events in Australian history.
It is a story of love between two people, Nell Hope and Alec Murray, and their love for their country.
Nell escapes the constraints of being the daughter of one of Australia's leading merino breeders to pursue her dream of becoming an artist in Paris. At the same time, Alec Murray turns his back on the legal career his father has mapped out for him to try his luck converting scrub country in Central Western New South Wales into viable farming land.
Hitler's march into Europe brings their dreams to a shuddering halt.
Nell's forced home to work on the family property, while Alec enlists and joins the war effort in on the other side of the world.
Over champagne in Sydney's glamourous new nightclub, Nell and Alec begin a whirlwind wartime romance. But their experiences of the war change them. Together, they're driven by a vision of a new, fairer Australia, even though they know they'll be ostracised by family and friends alike as they work to achieve it.
