Art Group begins search for owners of artworks

By Andrew Fisher
Updated February 1 2023 - 10:17am, first published 9:45am
Cowra Art Group members Norma Power and Pam Whitty with some of the artworks the groups want to return.

A reorganisation of the Cowra Art Rooms following the November 2022 floods has unearthed artworks the group is now hoping to return to the families of their artists.

