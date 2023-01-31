A reorganisation of the Cowra Art Rooms following the November 2022 floods has unearthed artworks the group is now hoping to return to the families of their artists.
The art rooms are located in the same building as the Cowra Visitors' Centre which were flooded during Cowra's record flood.
Most articles, books and paintings were either removed or placed well above the flood water but unfortunately the art room cupboards, display area storage and kitchen were affected from the flooding and will be removed.
In the process of organising all of this, the Cowra Art Group has unearthed a number of artworks by previous art group members that they would like to return to family members if possible.
If you can help out contact Norma Power on 0490 485 244 or Pam Whitty on 0428 448 250.
The artists and the title of the works are:
The Cowra Art Group which includes art, craft, quilting, spinning and weaving groups, looks forwards to its rooms being open in the next few months to members and welcomes interested new members.
