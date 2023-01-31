The Cowra training combination of Pamela and Paul Braddon added to their win tally at Dubbo on Saturday with another winning treble.
The wins took their tally of winners this season, which kicked off on January 1, to 12 for Paul and 11 for Pamela.
Last season Paul boxed 188 winners, a lean year by his standards, after he boxed 217 winners in the 2021 season and 229 in season 2020.
Pamela outshone her husband in 2021 with 219 winners. In the 2021 season she lead home 234 winners.
Dubbo has been a happy hunting ground for the Cowra couple with Paul recording 361 career winners at the Dawson Park circuit and Pamela 300.
Paul's win strike rate at the track is 28.4 per cent with 60.9 per cent of his 1271 runners finishing in the placings.
Pamela's figures are as equally impressive with 28.5 per cent of her starters saluting and 63.6 per cent finishing among the placegetters.
Last Saturday Soft Edge, trained by Pamela, gave the Braddon's the perfect start to another trip to Dubbo taking out a 318 metre maiden in 18.61.
Starting a $2.60 favourite Soft Edge jumped smartly from box 2 and led all the running to score by nearly two lengths.
Razor Edge, trained by Paul, made it a double for the Braddons after scoring in a smart 18.24 to also win by nearly two lengths as a $2 elect in a 4th and 5th Grade Final over 318 metres.
The Braddon trained Explore More finished third in the same event with Unknown Drop finishing unplaced.
Money Spider made it three for the night for the Cowra pair.
Like his kennelmates earlier in the night, Money Spider found the front soon after box rise leading through-out in a slick 18.32.
At the same meeting Canowindra trainer Paul Britt had a frustrating night with four minor placings.
At Wagga on Friday Darren Wort was successful with I'm Big Deal. Backing up some solid runs in fast times at Lithgow and Richmond in recent weeks, I'm Big Deal made light work of an awkward middle draw spearing to the front to lead all the way scoring in a fast 18.35.
Rod McDonald saluted with Tick It Off at a non-TAB meeting in Young on Saturday.
