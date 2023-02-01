Cowra Guardian

Sod turning conducted at redevelopment site for Cowra hospital

By Newsroom
Updated February 1 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:30pm
Site preparations have commenced on Cowra's new $110.2 million state-of-the-art health services facility.

