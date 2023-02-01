Site preparations have commenced on Cowra's new $110.2 million state-of-the-art health services facility.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke turned the first sod at the new purpose-built facility, Wednesday.
Completion is expected in 2025.
"The start of early works marks a major milestone for this significant project which will transform healthcare for our region," Ms Cooke said.
"This $110.2 million redevelopment will provide our community with improved access to new and enhanced services, including the hospital's first CT scanner and upgraded inpatient beds within a new, contemporary facility.
The start of early works marks a major milestone- Steph Cooke
"Our community will also benefit from a new Tresillian Residential Unit which will provide new parents seeking specialist care and support in the early years of parenting with access to these services, closer to home."
The new $110.2 million hospital will deliver:
Ms Cooke said Lipman has been appointed as the enabling works contractor for the project, which involves preparing the site ahead of main works construction commencing later this year.
"The redevelopment has been tailored to the needs of the Cowra community, with feedback from staff and the community informing the hospital's two-level design, as well as access improvements, new onsite parking, landscaped areas and enhanced district views from the hospital," Ms Cooke said.
"Over the coming weeks, the existing buildings at the rear of the site will be demolished, alongside earthworks to prepare the site for construction of the new hospital, expected to start on site later this year."
All patient services will be maintained and continue to operate at the existing Cowra Hospital throughout the redevelopment.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the redevelopment will ensure that the health needs of the Cowra community and surrounding areas are met for many years to come.
"The Liberals and Nationals in Government know how important health care is in the regions, and this $110.2 million redevelopment of Cowra Hospital will not only change lives, but save lives," Mrs Taylor said.
All patient services will be maintained and continue to operate at the existing Cowra Hospital throughout the redevelopment.
The Cowra Hospital redevelopment is part of the NSW Government's record $11.9 billion investment in health infrastructure over four years to 2025-26, with nearly a third of the capital allocation in this financial year going towards regional and rural health facilities.
Since 2011, the government has established more than 180 hospitals and health facilities across NSW, with more than 130 currently underway - of those, more than 90 are in rural and regional areas.
Also making news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.