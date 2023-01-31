The Cowra Blues Women's AFL side has kicked its first goal for 2023 - they've formed a side.
With the 2023 AFL season fast approaching, Cowra will field a women's squad for the first time in several years, with quite a lot of interest registered so far.
Cowra AFL's Sarah Day said they have have received about 25 expressions of interest from players so far.
Ideally they are aiming for a squad of 25 to 28 players.
The perfect scenario, Day said, would see them field 20 players on game day, with 16 on the field and four reserves at each game.
Having the higher numbers on the squad would help, Day said, as people may have to take weekends off due to injuries or other commitments.
The squad had their first official training night on Tuesday, with 12 players dusting off their boots at Geoff Day Oval.
The women' squad will train on Tuesday evenings from 6pm and will join the men's squad on Wednesday evenings from 6pm for mixed training.
With a few players who have never played AFL before, Day said they want to knock down some of those basic skills first at their Tuesday training nights.
Training with the men's squad, Day said, is aimed at helping boost morale and promoting a good club culture.
"We're trying to focus on culture this year so the sides join and get to know one another [which] helps the game day as well," she said.
"We ideally would like to have the women supporting the men on the game day and the men supporting the women. It builds that culture from training days."
Looking forward to the season, Day said to be competitive, the women's squad would need consistent numbers of around 20 players that train and play regularly.
While they have some fresh faces joining the squad, Day said they have also recruited a good group of players who with prior playing experience.
Some of the core group of players they will rely on for their experience include Sarah Day, Carla Hill, Mikelli Garratt, Erin Wise, Rylie Cherrey and Tara Trindall.
Sarah Day, Carla Hill and Tara Trindall were all members of the premiership winning Bathurst Giants last year.
Hill was named the Best and Fairest in the team, with Day describing her as "one of the best players in the competition".
Day said fellow team mate Tara Trindall is also a skilled player, who is quite strong in the back line, which will help their defence.
"I guess she'll be one of the key players in the back line," Day said.
Mikelli Garratt has played AFL for several years and travelled to play in the Canberra competition, Ms Day said, and was regularly requested to play in the first grade squad.
"She'll be an absolute key player," Day said.
Erin Wise played her first season with Cowra in 2020, but was one of the squad's best players, Day said, and learnt the sport quickly because of her previous footy skills.
Rylie Cherrey played for Orange Tigers last year, and comes to the Cowra Blues with considerable experience.
Day sees Cherrey's height as a real benefit and sees her fitting into the ruck position.
The Blues have never previously been able to field anyone with height in that role.
Inviting any women interested in AFL to join the Blues in Day says that many skills from other sports, including netball, league tag and rugby union transfer over.
When last they fielded a team, in 2020, the Cowra Blues fielded quite a few league tag players.
While the side was competitive it did lack experience.
Day doesn't see this being the case in 2023.
"It's good to try something new," Ms Day said.
"There's a lot of people in town who don't know much about AFL or haven't followed it for much of their life, so why not try it out?" she said.
The Blues are still recruiting and are more than happy for anyone who is interested in playing to attend training at 6pm on Tuesdays or Wednesday at Geoff Day Oval which is part of Mulyan Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.