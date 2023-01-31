Cowra Guardian

Cowra Blues AFL Club field a women's squad for 2023

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated February 1 2023 - 11:23am, first published January 31 2023 - 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra Blues women's AFL squad has hosted their first training night for the season. Sarah Day and Carla Hill (front) are currently leading the side which is still looking for a coach.

The Cowra Blues Women's AFL side has kicked its first goal for 2023 - they've formed a side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.