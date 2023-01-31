Close matches at final game at round robin comp

The final game in our Round Robin completion was played on Tuesday with some very close matches which may have a bearing on the final standings.
Very tight 1point wins to Scotch Thistles over Bottlebrushes and Waratahs over Banksias.
The other winners on the day were, Proteas over Wattles and Melaleucas over Crepe Myrtles.
Unification talks are coming along with discussion amongst members encouraged.
Any feedback is good.
We have a Mufti Free Fun Day on Thursday, February 2 ring as usual if you don't have your name down and by all means bring a friend, if you have some. Welcome back Vera, great to see you back on the green.
Lists are on the board for Mixed Pairs to be played from February 21 and Handicap Singles to commence on March 4. Lots of bowls action coming up in this, our clubs centenary year. There will be a program coming out very soon with all the events and celebrations.
Until next time happy bowling and see you on the green.
