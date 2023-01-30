Cowra Guardian
Crash on Great Western Highway results in man and teenage girl transported to hospital

By Amy Rees
Updated January 30 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:49am
Two people taken to hospital following crash on Great Western Highway. File picture

A MAN and a teenage girl have been transported to Lithgow Hospital following a multi-vehicle accident on the Great Western Highway on Monday, January 30.

