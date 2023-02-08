With a state election looming we've asked a group of Cowra residents to let us know what they think our candidates should be committing to for Cowra Shire.
Today we hear from a very active community member in Carole Doyle who wants a 24 hour police station for Cowra.
With a state election now less than two months away and as a lifelong resident of the Cowra Shire and community for over 60 years I have the deepest concern and fear for the safety, security of this wonderful country town of ours, Cowra.
With crime escalating and frightening, we have a great need for a 24 hour police station to provide around the clock protection for Cowra Shire's population of more than 12,000.
It is not right that officers from other centres, or officers off duty, need to attend urgent jobs outside of the Cowra station' current opening hours All political parties need to make a commitment to provide Cowra such protection.
The service is greatly appreciated with the Police doing their utmost and sometimes above the line of duty, working hard to look after and serve the people.
Despite their best efforts intruders have been breaking into private homes, stealing, threatening residents with knives and weapons and in at least one recent cases stealing knives from a resident's knife block before leaving and threatening again somewhere that night with the stolen property.
As this community has an ageing population, people are terrified, they are withdrawing which becomes a mental and general health issue.
This also is a worrying time for families who live away and are connected to Cowra.
For many years Cowra did have a 24 hour police station only for it to be taken away.
Ever since then the community has lobbied politicians to no avail, even though they, the politicians have tried and promised a 24 hour police station in Cowra it has not happened.
Our population increases during holiday times.
Wyangala Dam and the surrounding villages can increase our population by many thousands, particularly during the Easter and Christmas period - we need more officers available 24 hours a day, seven days a week
I would like to stress gratitude to our police and service personnel whose carry out life saving, confronting and very hard work.
Their lives are threatened in the line of duty, they also have homes and families that must be protected.
To relieve some of these burdens more police are needed as is 24 hour police station for Cowra.
This is a matter of urgency.
- Carole Doyle
