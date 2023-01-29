The Army Cadets in Cowra are looking for new recruits.
Open to girls and boys the cadets particularly want to hear from students who are starting Year 7.
If you're starting Year 7 or aged between 12 (turning 13 this year) and 17 and an Australian citizen or permanent resident the cadets are open to you.
Army Cadets is the only youth leadership development organisation offering outdoor adventurous activities in Cowra.
The cadets meet on Monday nights from 5.30pm until 8.45pm at the Army Cadet Depot on the corner of Vaux and Fitzroy streets.
There will be an Open Night on Monday, February 6.
Come along with an adult, wear closed shoes and preferably long pants (mozzies) and stay for the evening to see what we are all about and if it is for you. Supper will be served.
Please let Lieutenant Mat Swain know you are coming for catering purposes (0432404911) by sending a text with your name and 'open night'.
Also making news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.