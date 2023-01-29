Cowra Guardian

Open day at Cowra Army Cadets on February 6

By Newsroom
Updated January 30 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Army Cadets in Cowra are looking for new recruits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.