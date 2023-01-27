The do-gooders have taken over.
That's the opinion of at least one Cowra Shire Councillor who supported a call for a 24 hour police station for the town when the matter was raised at Cowra Council's January monthly meeting.
Supporting the call for a 24 hour station Cr Paul Smith, in support of Cr Cheryl Downing who made the call, said Cowra's crime level "is not just a policing matter. This is a matter of the judiciary".
"We have a lot of juvenile crime. There are no consequences for these juveniles. I don't see it as a juvenile problem, I see it as a parent problem, but the judiciary is also soft," he said.
"The do-gooders have run the place for too long. The consequences aren't there for people who break the law.
"This is not just about policing... we've gone soft and until we toughen up its not going to get any better.
"The police that are here are doing their best and I know they are working through the night at the moment.
"They're doing their best and I commend them for that.
"This is a sad reflection, not just of our society, but society as a general. There are no consequences, parenting is poor, this is getting worse and worse. We need to take a good look at ourselves.
With a NSW State election looming Cr Downing lead the call for a police station resourced 24 hours of the day.
"The BOSCAR Local Government rankings show that in number of reported incidents and rate per 100,000 population Cowra LGA was number four in break and enter and number six in motor vehicle theft for NSW in 2021," Cr Downing said.
"I believe that Cowra Council should take this opportunity to write to the Ministers and Shadow Minister expressing clearly that crime, law and order is a high priority for our Council and the Cowra community.
"We should ask the government to increase spending on the Police Force to increase front line policing and policing interventions in Cowra by servicing our community with a 24 hour police station," Cr Downing said.
Cowra has been hit by a spate of break and enters and car thefts in recent months but the councillors were adamant the call for a 24 hour station was based on long term statistics, not recent criminal activity.
They acknowledged the statistics were dated but added that they may also be influenced by Cowra residents not reporting crime.
"The most important thing is to report, report, report any major offence incidents and follow up if need be," Cr Downing said.
"Governments use these statistics to fund policing services in every state and territory in Australia so this information is vital.
Supporting Cr Downing, Cowra deputy mayor Cr Judi Smith provided a chilling report of a recent break and enter.
"In the last week or so I've received emails talking about a recent break and enter where a mature woman living alone found a strange man had broken into her house," Cr Smith said.
The offender, she said, was armed with a knife that he had taken from the kitchen of the woman.
"Fortunately he fled when she woke.
"Police were called and someone came from Canowindra. We definitely need 24 hour policing in Cowra.
"We also need to make sure when policing numbers are calculated they include people who are available to replace those on sick leave, maternity leave and so on.
"Despite what politicians say we haven't had those numbers in Cowra It is time we stepped up the advocacy until we get a result, Cr Smith said.
The councillors also expressed concern that the town is not aware of the true extent and level of crime being carried out.
"I'm concerned we don't have the information to push this matter further," Cr Ruth Fagan said.
"I don't think we hear enough from our local police about what is happening. I think that could be a deterrent to people doing these things," she said.
Supporting Cr Downing while a the same time supporting the efforts of Cowra police, mayor Bill West added "we have good people in the police force and we need to acknowledge the good work they do, sometimes in incredibly difficult circumstances".
"I know the (police) numbers do wax and wane, it can depend on who is fit for duty to some extent. I don't think we want to react to what is happening in the community today, tomorrow or yesterday rather than the bigger picture and getting police numbers to the right level.
"I am (also) aware there are situations where members of the community won't report.
"Yes we can be better informed and advocate on the community's behalf but acknowledge we are not the experts.
"There is an opportunity for Council to lobby and I'll be surprised if the regional police bosses and our state members aren't very keen to be working on this with us as well," he said.
A victim of crime in the past 12 months Cr Erin Watt told the meeting "there are many stories around about experiences of crime".
"They are no longer anecdotal they are the trend. I personally have been a victim of a break since this (2021) report.
"We can see here the resourcing to our community is not based on the amount of crime but the perception of the size of our community. That is not acceptable.
"Cowra not having 24 hour policing is absolutely shameful.
"I call upon the ministers and shadow ministers to really take this matter seriously. It is no longer sufficient to tell us they are looking into it."
Taking a different approach Cr Sharon D'Elboux told the meeting "it makes economic sense to provide 24 hour policing".
"When a town attracts government agencies its elevates our ability to secure further government agencies. We have an agricultural research station, we have the headquarters for the Rural Fire Service, we're getting a brand new hospital, Service NSW office and Service Australia office.
"We add a 24 hour police station and I believe our position will be stronger and we'll be able to advocate for further decentralisation of government services.
"This in turn will provide more jobs and income to Cowra to assist our local businesses to grow.
"Policing is a tough job, especially in rural areas that have less resources. The shifts are long, somewhere between 10 and 12 hours.
"Police stations may close but the community activity does not. Country cops are always on call. Lock up keepers and back-up lock keepers are called out to serve the community after 10 and 12 hour shifts.
"If a member of staff is on restricted duties, for various reason, they may not be able to even leave the police station to conduct general duties
"In some circumstances they cannot even work on the front desk to take inquiries.
"The presence of police in a town is critical, they have to be seen in public. Cowra is in high need of a 24 hour police station with matching police staffing and resources," she said.
Cr Peter Wright also pointed out Cowra police are currently working out of hours "but the office is not being manned".
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
