Cath Duncan has been growing and shaping trees in the art of bonsai for 41 years.
She now helps others around the community and region learn the art.
Bonsai is the art of training a tree to grow in all of its beauty in a tray or pot.
Ms Duncan says Bonsai can also involve getting a tree out of the ground, which might not be doing so well in the ground, putting it in a pot and nurturing it so that it produces a lot of feeder roots and develop in the pot.
"You're also at the same time developing, training, trimming and wiring the tree to be able to then get it to basically emulate what the tree is like in the environment," Ms Duncan said.
"It is a tree in a tray," she said.
Ms Duncan started Bonsai when she was 23, around the same time that she started her teaching career.
She was introduced to Bonsai as part of her teaching syllabus, having taught Asian Studies at the time for the Year 10 School Certificate.
"I was absolutely gobsmacked by the beauty of the trees and what you can achieve with them over time," Ms Duncan said.
She continued learning, having lessons about Bonsai with Deborah Koreshoff, one of the foremost Bonsai experts in the country,
Ms Duncan took a break from Bonsai, focussing on life and her career before getting back into the art after retiring from teaching in 2012.
She joined the Nepean Bonsai Society and has been treasurer of the Society for the last four years.
Ms Duncan has also been working with the Cowra Japanese Garden where she volunteers her time to help maintain the Garden's Bonsai collection and runs Bonsai workshops.
She also runs more advance Bonsai workshops at Terran Olive Groves based at Bumbaldry. Terran is a working olive farm owned by Ms Duncan and her husband Chris.
Mrs Duncan said she particularly loves working with Junipers, especially Shimpaku and Procumbens as they make the most beautiful cascades, similar to how they cascade down the mountains of Japan.
However in the last three years, Ms Duncan has focused a lot on Australian trees.
This follows an increased Bonsai knowledge in Australia which has seen an increase in the Bonsai of native trees.
Most Australian natives have taproots which made it difficult to sacrifice the taproot and encourage the growth of feeder roots which allows them to grow in the pots.
It has been a bit of a learning curve to go from traditional Japanese trees to Australian natives, Ms Duncan said, and she has undertaken a three year course which focussed lot on natives.
Ms Duncan said that it is important to understand that Australian natives trees have no problems surviving in harsh, windblown and dry climates which gives the impression that they can survive without water, though this changes for Bonsai trees.
"You need to water them a lot more as their taproots have been taken away," Ms Duncan said.
Ms Duncan said they also have to treat Australian native bonsai trees differently from Japanese bonsai trees in the way that they are wired.
"They're not Japanese, they're our trees and therefore you wire them to reflect our trees."
A favourite native in Ms Duncan's collection is a Angophora Costata - a member of the Eucalypt family.
It is tall and shaped like a gum so she doesn't use the same style and principles as Japanese trees.
Ms Duncan has been visiting Cowra's Japanese Garden for the past three years, offering Bonsai workshops in conjunction with the Garden throughout that time.
"The Garden here is absolutely amazing," she said.
Ms Duncan runs monthly workshops at the Cowra Japanese Garden, mainly aimed for beginners, and at her property, Terran Grove for more advanced students.
She also runs workshops at some Cowra Council run events including last year's Festival of Colours and this year Seniors Festival.
The art of Bonsai is a very peaceful and satisfying activity, Ms Duncan said, and can be undertaken by people of any age.
For more information about the bonsai tree workshops, visit www.cowragarden.com.au
