Flooding resulted in the closure of the Cowra Aquatic Centre for 53 days this season from November 14, 2022 through to January 6, 2023
That was the bad news swimmers were confronted with after Cowra's record breaking flood on November 14, 2022.
Now for the good news.
Cowra Council voted at its January monthly meeting to offer partial reimbursement for Aquatic Centre patrons who purchased season passes between September 1, 2022 and November 13, 2022.
The reimbursement will be the equivalent to the daily season pass cost for the 53 days that the Aquatic Centre was closed.
Unfortunately any Active Kids vouchers that were used to purchase a season pass are ineligible for reimbursement which is out of Council's control.
Prior to the November 14 flood the Aquatic Centre sold 74 Family Passes, 110 Adult / Low Income Family Passes and 107 Child/Pensioner/Non Swimmer/Spectator Season Pass.
If you purchased a Family Pass you'll receive a refund of $76.85.
Adult/Low income pass holders will be reimbursed $36.04 and Child/Pensioner/Non Swimmer/Spectator pass holders can expect to be reimbursed $21.73.
Pass holders will be advised by mail that they are eligible for reimbursement with an attached form to be returned to Council to request the reimbursement. The reimbursement will then be carried out by bank transfer.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
