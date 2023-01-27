A better life, friendly people, a peaceful lifestyle.
All receive mentions when the Caculitan family talks about their move to Cowra.
Thursday became the highlight of the family's time here for two family members, 12-year-old Larence and his mother Genifer, who became Australian citizens.
"It's been our dream to be Australian citizens," Genifer said.
Lawrance's father Leo, brother Leuboon and sister Laissha were quick to congratulate him after the naturalisation ceremony at Cowra's Australia Day celebrations.
Leuboon and Laissha were both born in Australia while Leo, who moved to Cowra to work at the Moxey Dairy two years ago, is continuing the process of becoming conferred as an Australian.
Originally from the Phillipines the family made the move to Australia and ultimately Cowra "for work opportunities" and "a better life".
"It's beautiful here," Genifer said.
"And we can earn (money)," Leo added.
"It's very peaceful," Genifer, who is a fan of the Cowra weather, added.
"And most people are lovely, we have made lots of friends," she said.
The Caculitans are part of an expanding Philipino community now living in the Cowra district, most finding employment at the Moxey Dairy located between Gooloogong and Forbes.
"I think we have 11 families now, working with Moxey. Our friends followed us to work at Moxey and now live in Cowra," Leo said.
Genifer, who is studying online, hopes to find work in aged care.
Mr Gurvender Singh Hundal, Mrs Ramandeep Johal and Mr Sunaldeep Singh also affirmed their loyalty to Australia and its people on the day.
Mr Hundal, 37, made the move to Cowra almost five years ago after originally moving to Sydney as a student.
His heart lead him to Cowra to his partner Laura.
"It's really peaceful, there is no rush or anything," he said of his new home.
"I've found a job here, I'm totally loving it."
Mr Hundal moved to Australia when he was 27 years of age.
"It's so beautiful, there is no more rush, no more traffic," he said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
