Cowra schools, St Raphael's, Mulyan Public and Cowra Public were all represented in the town's Australia Day writing competition winners announced as part of Australia Day celebrations on Thursday, January 26.
The students all wrote about an encounter with an Australian native animal.
Year 6 winners were Phillipa Mcouat (Mulyan), Lucas Davies (St Raphael's) , Jack Ousby (St Raphael's) , Samual Todd (St Raphael's) and Dominic Bryant (St Raphael's).
Year 5 winners were Chloe Edwards (St Raphael's), Alice Jennings (St Raphael's) and Baith Charnock (St Raphael's)
Year 4 winners were Anna Pearce (St Raphael's), Elijah Daley (Cowra Public) and Kaiulani Keanaaina (Cowra Public).
Year 3 winners were Ava Allan (St Raphael's), Beatrix Perry (St Raphael's) and Jarreau (St Raphael's) .
Year 2 winners were Digby Delaney (St Raphael's), Sarah Ellen Langfield (St Raphael's) and Levi Thompson (St Raphael's).
Year 1 winners were Tommy Medway (St Raphael's), Stella Frazer (St Raphael's) and Rebel Thompson.(St Raphael's)
Kindergarten winners ere Harriet Jennings (St Raphael's) , Archie Gordon (St Raphael's) and Maisie Delaney (St Raphael's).
Support class winners were Mason Tomsett (Mulyan), Sasha Dennis (Mulyan) and Troy Whitton (Mulyan).
Home school winners were Lella Reynolds (Year 2) and Theo Reynolds (Year 5).
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
