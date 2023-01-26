$980,102 funding 'guarantees' a new splash pad will be built at Cowra's Aquatic Centre

It won't happen overnight but it will happen - Cowra children will have a splash pad to play in at the Cowra Aquatic Centre, possibly within the next three years.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke visited the centre on Australia Day to present Cowra Shire Council with a cheque which will go towards construction of the splash pad and pumping infrastructure.
Ms Cooke also made a presentation to the Cowra Neighbourhood and Information Centre (CINC) of $230,000 in funding which will enable CINC to expand and offer more youth programs.
Both grants were made under the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities program.
"We all know the value of CINC, it does an amazing job," Ms Cooke said.
"Everywhere I go, your influence is right through this town. There are so man things you have done which have helped not just this community but people who are taking a leaf out of your book in other communities.
"Today I'm pleased to add to the next instalment of support which will allow you to build a new centre," Ms Cooke said.
Accepting the funding CINC manager Fran Stead the funding enable CINC to expand.
"This is for our community and enables us to expand, we're running out room, especially for programs for the youth," Ms Stead said.
The biggest funding windfall of the day, $980,102 went to Cowra Shire for a proposed splash pad and its infrastructure which will be located on the southern side of the current toddlers pool at the Cowra Aquatic Centre.
Pool user groups will be consulted during the planning stages.
"We all know this place is much loved and highly utilised, particularly in the summer months," Ms Cooke said.
"Swimming pools are an important part of the community, particularly in small towns.
"The NSW Government is going to chip in and help Cowra Council with upgrades," Ms Cooke said.
Cowra mayor Bill West described splash pads as "one of the greatest things".
"This is a wonderful piece of news," Cr West said.
"Council is upgrading the pool in its entirety, that is going to take some time and involve more money, filtration and better pumps, relining the main pool and bringing up to standard the toddlers pool as well," Cr West said.
"Jack hammers won't be here tomorrow but it will be done, this funding guarantees it," Cr West said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
