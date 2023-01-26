Cowra Guardian

Funding windfall for Cowra Aquatic Centre and Cowra Neighbourhood Centre

Updated January 27 2023 - 10:29am, first published 9:29am
$980,102 funding 'guarantees' a new splash pad will be built at Cowra's Aquatic Centre

It won't happen overnight but it will happen - Cowra children will have a splash pad to play in at the Cowra Aquatic Centre, possibly within the next three years.

