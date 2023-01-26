Robyn Ryan's love of theatre was recognised when the Cowra Musical and Dramatic (M and D) Society member receiving the 2023 Warren Whiley award for art and culture a the town's Australia Day celebrations on Thursday.
"I love, love, love theatre. I love watching it and love being a part of it," Ms Ryan said after receiving the award which recognises an individuals significant contribution to art, culture and citizenship in Cowra.
Accepting the award Ms Ryan had a special message for Cowra residents.
"We should be lifting each other up and cheering each other on, not trying to outshine one another," she said.
"The sky would be awfully dark with only one star."
Ms Ryan has been an integral part of the Cowra M and D since joining the group in 1989 at the age of 17.
When she first joined she took on stage rolls, but it is her involvement in the production, direction and staging of many shows since 1999 that has made her one of the Cowra M and D most valued and long serving members.
Her efforts and those of her fellow members have helped provide many hours of entertainment for Cowra residents.
In 1998 Ms Ryan wrote and self-published Treading the Boards, a history of the Cowra M and D.
"Never in my wildest dreams have I ever thought I'd receive this award," Ms Ryan said.
"Whether it is performing or directing, there is nothing like live theatre, anything can happen but hopefully will not," she joked.
Ms Ryan said one of the most satisfying aspects of her involvement has been introducing young Cowra residents to theatre and developing their talent.
"I really enjoy developing new talent, encouraging them to tread the boards of the local stage. To see them on stage trying their best and succeeding makes my heart sing," she said.
Deflecting the attention to her co-members and family Ms Ryan stressed "I never do these things on my own" thanking her "number one person and ever supportive and ever suffering husband Lawrance".
"My theatre family and friends, for show after show, for six months or more have to put up with the theatrical mad woman who is obsessed with the current show," she said.
"To the Cowra community thank you for your support. Without the Cowra community I and the other members would have no audience and no reason to perform.
"Your enjoyment is what we do it for.
"This recognition is brilliant, thank you very much," Ms Ryan said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
