Described as some of Cowra's "quiet achievers", the Cowra Garden Club has been named Cowra's Community Group of the Year.
Garden club members, president, Heather Kiely and Carole Doyle accepted the award at Cowra's Australia Day celebrations on Thursday, January 26.
The garden club was described "as an inspirational and outstanding group of people who make Cowra Shire a better place to live".
In operation for the past 60 years the club brings together like minded individuals with a keen interest in gardening.
The club holds an open garden weekend each October showcasing private Cowra garden, no matter how large or small.
Entry fees from the weekend are donated to Cowra not for profits with more than $60,000 raised for organisations like Cowra Community Chest, St Vincent De Paul, the Salvation Army, Cowra Health Services and Cowra Riding for Disabled.
"It's a great pleasure to be able to represent as president, it is an honour to receive this award," Ms Kiely said.
"All the members past and present have worked so hard over the years to donate back in to our community.
"I thank our hard working committee and members for their support over the years.
"We've always had such wonderful helpers. We're quiet achievers, you don't see us around a lot but we are always there working for the community," Ms Kiely said.
