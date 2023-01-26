"I'm incredibly honoured to be nominated for and awarded for this prestigious award," Cowra's Young Citizen of the Year Laura Price said at today's Australia Day ceremony in Cowra.
A student at Cowra's St Raphael's School Ms Price thanked the school's principal and its teachers for her nomination.
"I have been fortunate enough to grow up with such supportive roll models, mainly my parents (Matthew and Lisa) who have encouraged me to embrace all aspects of life and maintain a sense of balance especially during my school life, sporting endeavours and community activities," Ms Price said.
She went on to say who grateful she is to the Cowra community for "providing me with much appreciated encouragement and support to be the best person I can be.
"I feel so lucky to be the Young Citizen of Cowra and have so many opportunities at my fingertips to help me grow and develop into a better person.
I hope that other young people can see how many opportunities are present to those that look to get involved whether through sporting, community or other interests," Ms Price said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
