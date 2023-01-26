"Inspirational and an outstanding person who makes Cowra Shire a better place to live"
Those were just some of the works used to describe youth worker Hellen Horton who was today named Cowra Shire's 2023 Citizen of the Year.
"Ms Horton is well known and respected among the youth of Cowra," the town's Australia Day committee preamble for Ms Horton read.
Accepting the award Ms Horton said she was "blown away" by the recognition.
"I'd very much like to thank my family who definitely lose me at times in the middle of the night for the sake of other kids."
Cowra's Australia Day committee described Ms Horton as "a positive roll model and voice of reason to youth who would otherwise be left behind or lost"
"She provides support roles to youth who find themselves court in the criminal justice system.
"This is not a role that ceases when her paid employment finishes each day.
"It is not uncommon for her to attend any hour of the day or night seven days of the week all year round.
"Herself a mother of two boys her selfless acts in helping and championing the welfare of Cowra youth would undoubtedly be to the disadvantage of her own family at times.
"Youth crime is a perennial issue for the Cowra community and the services provided by Hel go a long way to breaking down the barriers between at risk youth and law enforcement.
This benefits the whole community through reduced crime and a safer community," the committee said.
Ms Horton thanked her husband and her mother 'for letting me sail off into the night and making everything work".
She also thanked her employer and "best friend" Fran Stead of the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre.
Ms Stead's vision, she said, enables her to work with Cowra's youth and reach out kids who are often lost and forgotten.
"I have the great pleasure of helping them find their way. There is no greater job in the world.
"I want the kids I work with to be as happy in their own skin as I am," Ms Horton said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness.
