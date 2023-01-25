From a Bonsai workshop to pet first aid: Don't miss a Senior Citizens Festival event in Cowra

Ever wanted to learn the ancient gardening practice Bonsai? Do you need help caring for your pet? Are you a trivia expert? Are you looking to share a cuppa with like minded Cowra residents?
If you answer yes to any of the above questions Cowra's Senior Citizens celebrations from February 1 to February 26 offers something for you.
Bookings are essential for all events.
A full program of what Cowra has to offer and ticket details is available at cowracouncil.com.au
A full list of what is planned for the 26 days of celebrating our senior residents includes:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
