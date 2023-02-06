The Cowra Business Chamber is creating a new and comprehensive business directory with the aim of promoting all local business and growing the local economy.
Chamber President, Ian Docker, said the Chamber is very excited about the new directory which is being built and already live online at www.cowrabusinessdirectory.com with a host of features for the benefit of business and community.
"Our aim is to have a complete database of all ABN holders in the Cowra area which will allow customers to quickly link to the goods, services or trades they are looking for by using just one site."
"We hope people will be able to go to this website and everything business will be there." Mr Docker said.
The site is being created by Vincent Trevino of Trevino Advisors, who is currently uploading Chamber member information for free, but any business is welcome to create a simple free listing on the site.
By paying an additional fee business will unlock further benefits such access to resources including member articles, discussions, events, business leads and support from the local Chamber and Business NSW.
Mr Trevino said, "The more information on the site the better and we are encouraging business to own their listing and populate it with detailed information, photographs etc and basically create a web site on the directory not just a listing.
"Users will be able to search business by category and find top-rated members, compare quotes, reviews and business profiles." He said.
The website also has links to other information about Cowra and district such as the Cowra Guardian and Council, Visit Cowra and the Cowra Civic Centre.
Listing on the site is included in Chamber membership and there will be a modest increase in fees at the start of the next financial year to $180 for a partnership or sole trader and $300 for a company.
Over time elements of the site will be monetized and Mr Docker said he hopes the site will be self-funding in two to three years, and generating additional funds to allow the Chamber to promote Cowra through digital and TV channels to a broader audience in Wollongong, Canberra, the Central West and beyond.
The Cowra Business Chamber will also undergo rebranding in coming months and will be know as Business Cowra.
Business awards are also making a welcome return to the Cowra event calendar on Saturday, April 29.
Nominations for the awards can be made online now at the Cowra Business Chamber website www.cowrabusinesschamber.com.au
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
