'Saving men's lives' -Rotary initiative visits Cowra in February

By Newsroom
Updated January 25 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:32am
Nurse, Bill Power with the Mherv which will visit Cowra in February.

"Saving men's lives" is the catch cry of the Rotary Men's Health Education Rural Van (MHERV).

