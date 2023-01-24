The NSW Valuer General has published land values for the Central West and Central Tablelands regions.
Cowra is part of the Central Tablelands region along with Bathurst Regional Council, Blayney, Cabonne, Lithgow, Mid-Western Regional and Oberon.
The Central West consists of the Coonamble, Dubbo Regional, Forbes, Gilgandra, Hilltops, Lachlan, Narromine, Parkes, Warren, Warrumbungle and Weddin fall under the Central West region local government areas.
According to the Valuer General the total land value for the Central Tablelands region experienced a very strong increase of 44.5% between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022 from $27 billion to $39 billion.
Residential land values across the region experienced a very strong increase of 47.7%.
The largest increases were in Bathurst Regional (64.9%) and Lithgow (55.5%) given the high level of interest from purchasers seeking affordable and alternative lifestyle options in regional areas over metropolitan living.
This movement combined with strong regional economic conditions, low listing numbers and relative proximity to major centres contributed to increases.
Commercial land values across the region experienced a strong increase of 24.2%.
Oberon (46.8%) and Mid-Western Regional (29.6%) saw largest increases, attributed to strong regional economies based on a diverse range of drivers including health, tourism, manufacturing, and mining sectors. In addition, demand from investors and owner occupiers off the back of a strong residential sector creating demand for local goods and services.
Industrial land values across the region experienced a strong increase of 30.3%. Mid-Western Regional (62.9%) and Orange (36.3%) experienced very strong increases mostly attributable to demand from investors and owner occupiers from the health, tourism, manufacturing and mining sectors.
Rural land values across the region experienced a very strong increase of 44.2%.
Big increases were recorded in Cowra (52.8%) and Bathurst (50%) underpinned by the growth in regional residential markets and a continuing trend of metropolitan purchasers seeking affordable rural lifestyle options in regional areas. In addition, continuing favourable seasonal conditions and high commodity prices sustained high levels of demand for rural
By comparison the total land value for the Central West NSW region experienced a strong increase of 21.8% between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022 from $26 billion to $31.7 billion.
Residential land values experienced a strong increase of 22.6% overall.
The largest increases were experienced in Grenfell's Weddin (49.7%) and Hilltops (43.2%) attributed to continued interest in regional areas, relative affordability and an increase in both private and public infrastructure projects such as the Inland Rail Project.
Commercial land values experienced a strong increase of 14.1% overall.
The largest increases were experienced in Hilltops (34.7%) and Gilgandra (31.3%).
Industrial land values experienced a very strong increase of 26.8% overall.
The largest increases were experienced in Weddin (73.1%) and Parkes (53.7%) driven by the rural sector which the industrial land supports.
Rural land values experienced a strong increase of 21.8% overall. The largest increases were experienced in Hilltops (31.8%) and Lachlan (29.3%).
Land value is the value of the land only. It does not include the value of a home or other structure.
Property sales are the most important factor valuers consider when determining land values.
Councils receive new land values for rating at least every three years. Land values are one factor used by councils to calculate rates.
All councils have been issued with the July 1, 2022 land values.
Landholders will receive a Notice of Valuation showing their land value before it is used by council for rating. Notices will be issued from January 2023.
This gives landholders time to consider their land value.
The latest land values for all properties in NSW are available on the Valuer General's website, along with information on trends, medians and typical land values for each local government area.
Please visit www.valuergeneral.nsw.gov.au for more information on land values and the NSW valuation system.
