Grenfell husband and wife Terry and Deidre Carroll have been honoured during this Australia Day with both receiving medals in the Order of Australia (OAM) for their service to the Grenfell community.
They were recognised in the Australia Day Honours list for the services to the community across multiple groups and organisations, particularly for their service with Lions.
Deidre said it is a pleasure to be able to serve the wonderful Grenfell community.
"I am honoured to receive this award and wish to thank those who have nominated Terry and me," she said.
Deidre said in helping the community she draws inspiration from one of her favourite quotes, 'We are all born the same and we all die the same - it is what we do in between that makes all the difference'.
Terry said he is very honoured to receive this award, however he feels there are plenty of others who are equally entitled to such an award.
"When I was a youngster there was a saying called the Golden Rule - 'Do unto others as you would want them to do to you'," Terry said.
"This was drummed into me by my mother and I have tried to live by that over the years.
"There is always someone who is worse off than you and it costs nothing to smile and offer them assistance," he said.
"It is a proven medical fact that it takes more muscles to frown than to smile. So keep smiling," he said.
Deidre has served in the Lions District 201N4, where she is the Chair of the Children's Health and Mobility, Chair of the Nurses Foundation and former Chair of Public Relations.
In the Grenfell Lions Club, Deidre has been involved in organising and volunteering at a variety of events including street stalls, market days, BBQ catering, children's events, and the annual Combined Service Clubs Christmas Carnival and Lions Youth of the Year.
Deidre has been awarded a Rotary Paul Harris Fellowship for her service to the community and more recently a Lions International Melvin Jones Fellowship.
Along with serving in the Lions Club, Deidre has been an active member of the Country Women's Association helping with CWA initiatives including being a roster coordinator for their Meals on Wheels volunteers.
Deidre has been a member of the Grenfell Dramatic Society since 1980 and has held various positions across the years.
Outside of community roles, Deidre has been a supporter of local sports over the years, being involved in the Grenfell Jockey Club, Grenfell Junior Rugby League Club, Grenfell Squash Club, Grenfell Junior Tennis Club and the Grenfell Sportsperson Association.
Terry also has a long history serving with the Lions Club, being named the Lions District Zone 5 Chairman for 15 years, and Convention Secretary, Lions District Convention, for Grenfell in 2001.
At the local level Terry has been a chartered member of the Grenfell Lions Club since 1978 and has served as President, six times.
He was secretary for 22 years and treasurer for four years.
For his service to Lionis, Terry was awarded a Lions International Melvin Jones Fellowship and later a Melvin Jones Extension Pin
Terry has a long history with the Henry Lawson Festival of Arts, serving as Secretary, Committee Member, 11 years. Honorary Auditor and a Co-Coordinator of the Woodchop with Deidre.
Terry also served on Grenfell Municipal Council from 1969, he was the Deputy Shire President from 1975-1976. and served as Mayor from 1971-1975.
On the sporting field, Terry has served as the secretary of the Grenfell Jockey Club for 44 years and was named a life member.
He has supported the Grenfell Rugby League and the Grenfell Junior Tennis Club.
Terry is a Trustee Chair of the Grenfell Racecourse for 20 years and Joint Initiator and supporter of the Grenfell Guineas Race Day.
Both Deidre and Terry have supported and volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels for some 40 years.
Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia. If you know someone worthy, nominate them at www.gg.gov.au.
