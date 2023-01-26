Cowra Guardian

Grenfell's Terry and Deidre Carrol awarded an OAM

By Brendan McCool
January 26 2023 - 1:56pm
Terry and Deidre Carroll have been presented with an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for their years of service to the community.

