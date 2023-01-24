Cowra Guardian

Penrith Panthers plan to tap into Western's women's ranks to build for the future

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 24 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Western products Charlotte Gray, Taylor Keppie, Kirby Maslin, Marley Cardwell, Georgia Cole and Christine Sims have all made Penrith's final Tarsha Gale squad. Picture supplied

IT won't happen overnight, but it will happen - that is the message from Penrith Panthers development manager Sam Jones as he envisages a future with Western's finest playing in the NRLW for his club.

