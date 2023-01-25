Artist by heart, graphic designer by trade and illustrator of Phoebe are how local artist Kaz describes herself.
Kaz (Karen Clarke), said she followed her heart and felt drawn to move from the Blue Mountains to the Cowra area last year.
Now she says she couldn't be happier with the move, which has allowed her to meet "more artists here than I ever did in the mountains, so many amazing people."
She is a member of art groups in both Canowindra and Cowra and says "the more people I meet, the more I find out about the local area and my social life has just multiplied."
Whilst Kaz has been a graphic designer for 30 years, she is now concentrating on her art which she says she lives, breathes and is obsessed with.
"I want to make a difference in the world through my art - inspire people and other artists to be authentic, always follow their hearts and do what they love."
In the past she has illustrated books for both children and adults, designed, illustrated and self-published a book featuring her character Phoebe.
Phoebe is a whimsical character Kaz created over 10 years ago, who puts a humorous twist on life's "conundrums, ups and downs."
"I created Phoebe as a means of processing things that have happened in my life," Kaz said.
"She is an expression of my soul, my inner guru talking.
"My book, 'The Whimsical Wisdom of Phoebe', is aimed primarily at women, to help them through each day with a little bit of humour. "
Kaz has also held art workshops to help people release their feelings in a positive way, and is holding a 'Paint it out! - expressive art workshop' in Canowindra on Saturday, February 25.
"Anyone who is feeling stressed or overwhelmed can come along and let off some steam in a fun, safe way.
"They will learn how to release stress and emotions creatively.
"'Paint It Out!' is all about the process, not the end result and no artistic experience is necessary. Just bring an old shirt and your sense of adventure."
The workshop will be held at Gallery 55 in Canowindra and spaces are limited, so book now by contacting Catherine on 0498 749 947 or Crystal on 0449 849 990 or email to gallery55canowindra@gmail.com.
Kaz says she loves life drawing, especially interesting faces and a dream of hers has always been to do something for the Archibald Prize.
In a business sense, Kaz can assist with graphic design and illustration for projects that go beyond graphic design, hand painted and custom signs.
She attends local markets with her children's books, signs, artworks and greeting cards and hopes to do more pencil pet portraits.
Kaz lives in Noonbinna and ultimately she hopes to turn her whole house into an art studio, but for the moment she intends to take this year as it comes, and is looking forward to an exhibition of her works in Canowindra at the end of the year.
To find out more about Kaz, her artwork and illustration you can call her on 0411 874 910, visit her website https://www.planetphoebe.com/ or email her on kaz@planetphoebe.com.
If you are an artist in Cowra and would like us to write a profile on you and your work contact debbie.evans@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
