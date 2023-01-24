Cowra Guardian

Change of tactics successful move for Cowra galloper

By Col Hodges
January 24 2023 - 3:25pm
Shylock scoring at Bathurst earlier in his career.

Trained at Cowra by Kathryn Cahill for herself and her mother Margaret Cahill, Shylock at the second run back from a spell staged a good performance to win the 1600 metres Telescope Tyres & Batteries Country Boosted $30,000 Telescope Tyres & Batteries Benchmark 58 Handicap.

