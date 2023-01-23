The community of Wattamondara are celebrating the recently completed $445,000 community hall located at the Wattamondara Recreation Ground thanks to funding from both the NSW State and Federal Governments.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said she was delighted to join the Wattamondara Recreation Reserve Land Managers and the local community at the official grand opening.
"This state-of-the-art community hall features amenities, kitchen and a space where community can come together to hold various celebrations, workshops and events," Ms Cooke said.
"Judging by the amazing show of support, I know this important community asset will be valued and utilised now and into the future."
Wattamondara Recreation Reserve Land Manager Fiona Jennings said they are very grateful to all who have contributed to the brand new community asset which will be cherished for many generations to come.
'There is a long list of people, businesses, organisations and levels of government who have helped us with products, labour, advice, funding and time, all of which we are very grateful for," Ms Jennings said.
"The community now has a venue to host public and private functions and facilitate community activities and initiatives," she said.
Wattamondara Recreation Reserve Land Manager received $67,347 to complete the construction of the new hall through the NSW Government's Crown Reserve Improvement Fund, with initial funding of $350,000 provided by the Federal Government's Drought Communities Programme.
Further funding of $41,582 under Covid-19 Recovery Support Program was awarded to complete the final touches including ensuring the hall has all it needs to accommodate events such as tables, seating and appliances in their lovely kitchen.
With the grand opening funded through a successful grant with Cowra Shire Council under the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said the $350,000 in funding from the Federal Government was an important investment into the Wattamondara community.
"The Drought Communities Programme provided much-needed financial support to the communities which needed it most," Mr McCormack said.
"I was delighted to deliver $2 million to the Cowra Shire Council, through this program, for it to put towards important community projects, including $350,000 for Wattamondara's community hall which will be used for weddings and birthdays as well as providing a space for organisations to provide services, such as childcare and exercise classes."
This is just one example of how all three levels of Government work together to support our smaller communities.
