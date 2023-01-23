Cowra Guardian

Grand opening held for Wattamondara's community hall

By Newsroom
Updated January 24 2023 - 1:53pm, first published January 23 2023 - 1:35pm
Steph Cooke MP with Wattamondara Recreation Reserve Land Managers Heather Keen, Penny Watt, Fiona Jennings, Ron Park, Arthur Hogan, Claire English and Peter Taylor.

The community of Wattamondara are celebrating the recently completed $445,000 community hall located at the Wattamondara Recreation Ground thanks to funding from both the NSW State and Federal Governments.

