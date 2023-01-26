A small component failure was responsible for stranding a large wind farm load on the Cowra bridge recently.
A solenoid in the independent steering system of a trailer transporting a blade to the Flyers Creek Wind Farm at Blayney failed as the prime mover and trailer turned from the Olympic Highway to the Mid Western highway.
This meant the trailer wheels were locked in place as it entered onto the bridge. The load was unable to continue with its journey until repairs could take place.
Traffic was directed around the stranded trailer until repairs could take place.
ARES Group are responsible for the transport of the components from Port Kembla to Flyers Creek at Blayney via Boorowa and Cowra.
ARES spokesman, Davorin Jelaca, described the breakdown as a minor electrical problem which required a local electrician to come and replace the part so the load could continue its journey.
He said he was very grateful to Cowra Shire Council for their assistance with traffic control during the repair.
Otherwise, Mr Jelaca said the transport of components was proceeding smoothly with 15 loads delivered last week and loads continuing this week.
He also explained that the heaviest component of the wind farm turbines, the nacelle, may often be transported using what is known as a block truck to assist on steep inclines. The block truck is attached to the prime mover carrying the load to give additional pulling power.
A block truck was used for one of the loads transported through Cowra last week.
Mr Jelaca said the use of block trucks for the heaviest of loads to the wind farm would be determined by weather conditions such as low temperatures causing ice on roads or other factors when more traction would be needed.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
