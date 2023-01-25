Australia Day Pool Party
January 26
Kick off your flip flops and be poolside for the Cowra Aquatic Centre's Pool Party from 10am to 3pm. Kaleidoscope Face Painting will be there painting faces and adding glitter tattoos from 11am. There will be a free sausage sizzle, lawn games and paint your own plaster art.
2023 Australia Day Water Fight
January 26
Get you Water Pistols armed and loaded for the 2023 Australia Day Water Fight at Hotel Koorowatha. (BYO Water pistol). Hotel Koorawatha will hold a massively fun day with the day kicking off in the Beer Garden with a Water Pistol fight from 3pm(stay inside to stay dry). Then at 4pm the Yabbie Race will kick off.
Lachlan Valley Social Club Vehicle Display
January 26
Enjoy and relax on Australia Day under the shade of the trees on the banks of the Lachlan River. Bring your favourite toy or pride and joy and show them off. Bikes, cars and trucks all welcome. There is no cost to display and there will be a free BBQ on offer.
The Harrington Circus Show
January 28-29
It has been more than 50 years since a circus set foot in the village of Woodstock and with thanks to a grant received through Reconnecting Regional NSW.. the circus is returning. This will be a free event, however bookings are required. Each circus show is capped at 200 people, and there will be shows across two days. Call 0431 969 209 to book your spot.
Canowindra Swimming Club Development Carnival
Sunday, January 29
Test out your swimming skills at Canowindra's annual Swimming Club Development Carnival. Swimming NSW rules apply. Normal pool entry fee will apply and registrations cost $4. Entries close on January 26.
Adult Survivors of Child Abuse
Friday, February 3
The Group meets on the first Friday of the month from 12:30 to 2:30pm and is open to survivors of all communities.
Cowra Free Breast Screen
January 18 to March 3
BreastScreen NSW are coming to Edgell Park and are encouraging women to to have a mammogram. Mammograms with BreastScreen NSW are free and you do not need a doctor's referral. To make a booking call 13 20 50 or visit https://book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au/
Cowra Community Markets
February 18
Head to Sid Kallas Oval for the first Community Markets for 2023.
