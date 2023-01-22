Cowra Guardian

Bowlers asked to save May 27 for celebration dinner

By Bob Morgan
Updated January 24 2023 - 12:18pm, first published January 23 2023 - 8:37am
On Wednesday, January 11, 22 bowlers, including visitor John from Dungog, had a thoroughly enjoyable game of bowls and a solid spot of socialising in the club afterwards.

