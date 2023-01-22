Bowlers asked to save May 27 for celebration dinner

On Wednesday, January 11, 22 bowlers, including visitor John from Dungog, had a thoroughly enjoyable game of bowls and a solid spot of socialising in the club afterwards.
On Saturday, January 21 the bowlers a good field of 28 bowlers enjoyed the very pleasurable weather conditions.
Sunday 22 January
Sunday mixed social bowls on Sunday, January 22, saw 14 bowlers take the greens.
It was a bit brisk early on, but very enjoyable.
Upcoming Events
Cowra Council is sponsoring a bowls event for all bowlers and non-bowlers looking for an enjoyable activity on Australia Day.
Entry is free with some good prizemoney on offer, so if you would like a game, please phone the Cowra Bowls Office on 02.6341.3219 between 11am and 12pm on Thursday.
For all Business House bowlers your next event will commence on February 9, so give the Club a call or phone coordinator Geoff Knight on 0473.000.069 or secretary Bob Morgan 0481 244 081 to register.
Bowlers, please note the first round of the B Grade Pairs has been postponed until February 18.
A reminder that we have a Save The Date for May 27, 2023, which will be our official dinner to mark and celebrate the centenary of the initial meeting to form the Cowra Bowling Club.
There will be more information about the dinner in the coming months.
Our best wishes go out to Alan Messiter who is dealing with a couple of recent serious health issues. Hope to see you back around the club and greens very soon Al.
