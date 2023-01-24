Cowra Guardian
Cooper Pullen lands in New Zealand with a century

By Lachlan Harper and Andrew Fisher
Updated January 24 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:00am
Cowra's Cooper Pullen celebrated his debut on foreign soil with a century in New Zealand last week.

