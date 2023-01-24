Cowra's Cooper Pullen celebrated his debut on foreign soil with a century in New Zealand last week.
Travelling with the Orange Under 16 representative team Pullen travelled to Queenstown in Zealand where he took part in two declaration matches, two T20s and one 40 over game in the Queenstown Schools Cricket Carnival.
He top scored for Orange in most of the matches with his century coming up in the 40 over game.
Prior to COVID, the Orange under 16 representative team toured the country every second year with the team from Wakatipu High School travelling to Orange the following year.
The dreaded pandemic ruined those plans but a new normal has been reached and it's situation being relished by the participants.
Pullen was understandably excited ahead of travelling to the country, with plenty to learn about the conditions.
"(I'm most excited about) the new fields over there and to see what it's like," he said before the team's first match against Timaru Boys High School on Monday, January 16.
Batting first Orange set Timaru 161 for victory with Pullen top scoring with 40 from 77 deliveries. In their second innings Orange finished 5-49 from 19 overs with Pullen not batting.
In reply Timaru chased down the Orange target three wickets down with the Cowra all-rounder sending down five overs, costing his side just 13 runs and returning the best economical rate of the Orange bowlers.
The Orange contingent had its derby against Wakatipu on Tuesday, with the home side coming away with a win in the T20 match to earn back the Sharpe-Mawhinney Shield.
Orange managed just 91 runs with Pullen contributing 59 from 61 balls. His innings included six fours.
In another T20 match that day Orange went down to Christ's College, unable to chase down the Queenstown's school's 2-143.
In his worst score of the carnival Pullen finished with just five runs in Orange's total of 131.
In Orange's next match, against Queenstown Schools Renegades, the central west side was bundled out for 114 in 48.5 overs and 0-19 in 11 overs.
Pullen again top scored, finishing with 70, in Orange's first innings before cementing his place as the top scoring batter of the carnival in Orange's final match, against St Bede's XI.
Batting first Orange finished its 40 overs with 4-286 before dismissing St Bede's College for 190 in the 38th over.
Pullen remained not out with 115 from 103 deliveries which included 12 fours and a six.
