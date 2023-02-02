Cowra Guardian

Cowra offender to spend most of his 18th year behind bars

February 2 2023 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offender told, police aren't punching bags

Lachlan Ballard-Fisher will spend a large portion of his first year as an adult in an adult prison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.