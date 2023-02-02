Offender told, police aren't punching bags

Lachlan Ballard-Fisher will spend a large portion of his first year as an adult in an adult prison.
He is currently behind bars in Goulburn.
Ballard-Fisher, 18, of Jindalee Circuit, Cowra appeared before magistrate Don McLellan in the Local Court on January 18 via audio visual link from the Goulburn Correctional Centre.
"He's a young man with a terrible history," police prosecutor Aaron Burgess told the court.
Ballard-Fisher was before the court charged with six counts of assault police and one charge of hinder or resist police.
He was also charged with breaching bonds granted in the Children's Court when he was a juvenile.
His most recent charges arose following an incident in Wollowra Street about 2am on November 27 and later that morning at the Cowra Police Station.
Through his solicitor Jo Collings, he plead guilty to all charges.
Mr McLellan took no action on the breaches but sentenced Ballard-Fisher to an aggregate sentence of eight months on the other charges.
With a non parole period of six months and the sentence backdated to November 27 Ballard-Fisher will be eligible for release on May 26, 2023.
"Clearly Mr Ballard-Fisher is a troubled young man but he has had every benefit the court can give him," Mr Burgess told the court.
"As he was reaching 18 years of age every magistrate he appeared before would have given him the same warning about adult jail."
In relation to his behaviour towards police Mr Burgess asked "if this is the way he behaves with the police when he is challenged how is he going to behave towards other members of the community?
"Anything other than a fulltime sentence doesn't address his issues."
Police documents tabled in court revealed Police were responding to a report from the public when they came across Ballard-Fisher in Wollowra Street.
When police attempted to speak with him he became aggressive and punched a constable in the chest and spat in his face.
Police said a struggle ensued during which Ballard-Fisher attempted to evade them a number of times and also spat in the faces of other officers.
At Cowra Police Station about 7am Ballard-Fisher made derogatory comments towards officers and later that morning after he was refused bail he raised his closed fists and moved towards an officer in a threatening manner.
In Ballard-Fisher's defence, Ms Collings said "to say he would be violent towards members of the public is too much of an assumption to make".
"He's developed a belief the police have it in for him," she said.
Sentencing Ballard-Fisher, magistrate McLellan noted he "only turned 18 not long ago and has an appalling record".
Ballard-Fisher turned 18 on August 2, 2022.
"His seven offences all relate to violence against police. The police aren't there as punching bags for Mr Ballard-Fisher. He has been given chance after chance after chance," Mr McLellan said.
