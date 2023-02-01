Police charge ride-on lawn mower rider with drink driving

Using a ride on mower on a public road under the influence of alcohol is an offence.
Gregory Allen Turner, 59, found this out when police stopped him, charged him with low range PCA and driving while disqualified.
The message was made even clearer when the Brougham Street resident appeared before magistrate Don McLellan in Cowra Local Court on January 18.
Turner was granted maximum leniency when Mr McLellan granted him Conditional Release Orders and told him to make an application to have a habitual offender declaration which had been placed on him removed which would enable him to re-apply for a driver's licence.
"I'm going to do no conviction so you can get it overturned," Mr McLellan told Turner who can't get a licence until 2032 under the declaration.
"In both matters I am giving you a Conditional Release Order to be of good behaviour for 12 months," he said.
"You can get your licence but you can't drink and drive," he told Turner who plead guilty to both offences.
Solicitor Jo Collings told the court her client was doing a good deed when he came to the attention of police.
According to police documents Turner was stopped crossing Cowra's Low Level Bridge, riding a ride on lawn mower about 3.15pm on December 13 last year.
He told police he was on his way to purchase roses and only drove on side streets, across grassland and through Cowra's parks when he used the ride on.
A breath test carried out on Turner returned a positive reading with a later breath analysis returning a reading of 0.054.
Ms Collings said Turner had believed he was allowed to ride the mower along Cowra's back streets and through its parks to provide a service to people in need.
