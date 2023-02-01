Cowra Guardian

Cowra Ride-on mower rider over the limit on a public road

February 1 2023 - 1:36pm
Police charge ride-on lawn mower rider with drink driving

Using a ride on mower on a public road under the influence of alcohol is an offence.

