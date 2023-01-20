'There's a minimum disqualification of six months I can't reduce', says magistrate

"I look at your and look at your record and I can't marry the two up," magistrate Don McLellan told Amanda Jane Fitzpatrick in Cowra Local Court on January 18.
Fitzpatrick, 36, of Beaufort Street, Blayney was before the court charged with driving with illicit drug in her system.
She plead guilty to the offence.
"You've had a lot of fines in relation to this, there's a minimum disqualification of six months (for this offence) that I can't reduce," Mr McLellan told Fitzpatrick.
"The issue I have is this is the sixth (offence).
"I'm not going to sit here and lecture you but you need to move on and put drugs behind you," he told her before fining her $400 and disqualifying her from driving for eight months."
Fitzpatrick's solicitor Jo Collings told the court her client "dabbles with drugs to deal with stress".
Police documents revealed she was stopped about 11.25pm on October 27 last year for random testing in Kendal Street Cowra.
A breath test returned a negative reading before an oral fluid test returned a positive to Methamphetamines.
Fitzpatrick told police she "took Meth the previous Saturday and Cannabis the previous night".
