Cowra Guardian

Police stop reveals driver was suspended

Updated January 30 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police stop reveals driver was suspended

Kane James Broes wasn't present when he was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for eight months at Cowra Local Court on January 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.