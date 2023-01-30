Police stop reveals driver was suspended

Kane James Broes wasn't present when he was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for eight months at Cowra Local Court on January 18.
Broes failed to appear to answer a charge of drive while licence suspended.
Magistrate Don McLellan dealt with the matter in his absence.
According to police documents Broes was stopped about 4.40pm on December 27 on Lachlan Street in Cowra for random testing.
A breath test produced a negative reading but after police conducted a search of the RMS system it was discovered Broes was suspended for demerit points on November 29, 2022.
His suspension was due to end on February 28, 2023.
