Found guilty of break and enter after failing to appear

A woman charged with break and enter and enter inclosed lands without a lawful excuse was fined $1600 in Cowra Local Court on January 18.
Jayde Cannon, 28, of Bourke Street, was convicted of both offences and fined $800 for each.
After she failed to appear to answer the charges Magistrate Don McLellan found Cannon guilty of both offences.
Police documents tabled in court revealed about 8am on December 1 last year Cannon entered a Cowra property and found the garage door at the property unlocked.
Police said she observed a number of Oxy Acetylene bottles inside the garage as well as a padlock and key still in its packaging.
She used the padlock to secure the garage before leaving.
According to police she returned about 8.45pm on December 3 in company, unlocked the garage door and removed the Oxy.
Following a report from a member of the public police attended about 9pm and observed Cannon in front of the garage with the Oxy bottles.
The court heard police said she told them she had borrowed the Oxy bottles and was returning them but later made admissions to being at the property on the earlier date and returning to take them.
